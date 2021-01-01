1 to 1 of 1
Melton Band
Posted: 7-Nov-2021
Required:
Melton band (based in the East Midlands) are looking to appoint a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to build on our recent promotion to the third section. We rehearse on Thursdays (7.30pm-9pm) and despite the pandemic boast a full complement of players.
Contact:
To request a copy of the job description and details of how to apply, please email or if you would like an informal chat about the role please call our chairman Steve Gardner 07535 101649 (CLOSING DATE 23 NOV)