Carlton Brass

Posted: 8-Nov-2021

Required:

Carlton Brass (Nottingham) are looking for a second trombone player to make our band even more awesome. We are a first section band enjoying well-attended rehearsals in our own bandroom. Mondays & Thursdays 19:30 - 21:30



Contact:

Interested? Please contact our band sergeant Steve Parker (07805 084084), or our MD Tony Wilson (07805 401258) in complete confidence, or email for more information.

Lifts available from most parts of Notts if needed