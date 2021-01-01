1 to 3 of 3
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 10-Nov-2021
Required:
We are looking for TUTTI CORNET AND 2nd TROMBONE players. We rehearse on a Wednesday evening with extras when needed. Realistic book of concerts and contests planned. Other players welcome to apply as in this friendly band players willing to move around.
Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 or a chat and more details or email
