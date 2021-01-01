                 

*
Positions Vacant

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 10-Nov-2021

Required:
We are looking for TUTTI CORNET AND 2nd TROMBONE players. We rehearse on a Wednesday evening with extras when needed. Realistic book of concerts and contests planned. Other players welcome to apply as in this friendly band players willing to move around.

Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 or a chat and more details or email

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 3-Nov-2021

Required:
Due to relocation we require a SOLO CORNET and a 2nd TROMBONE We rehearse on a Wednesday in our own refurbished bandroom with extras when needed. Realistic program of concerts and contests planned.

Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for more details and a chat or email

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 20-Oct-2021

Required:
Due to relocation we are looking for 2 fun loving,hardworking,enthusiastic players to join our team on TUTTI CORNET & 2ND TROMBONE. Rehearsals are in our own bandroom on wednesdays with the occasional extra when needed. great area piece whats not to like

Contact:
contact the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for more details and a chat or email

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
What's on

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Derwent Brass - A Night To Remember | Derwent Brass

Saturday 13 November • St. Peter's Church, Church Lane, Belper, Derbyshire DE56 1FD

Harlow Brass Band - Harlow Royal British Legion

Sunday 14 November • Harlow Playhouse . Playhouse Square . Harlow CM20 1LS

Glossop Old Band - GLOSSOP OLD BAND REMEMBRANCE CONCERT.

Sunday 14 November • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Magli Brass Quintet

Friday 19 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

