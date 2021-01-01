Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 10-Nov-2021

Required:

We are looking for TUTTI CORNET AND 2nd TROMBONE players. We rehearse on a Wednesday evening with extras when needed. Realistic book of concerts and contests planned. Other players welcome to apply as in this friendly band players willing to move around.



Contact:

Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 or a chat and more details or email

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 3-Nov-2021

Required:

Due to relocation we require a SOLO CORNET and a 2nd TROMBONE We rehearse on a Wednesday in our own refurbished bandroom with extras when needed. Realistic program of concerts and contests planned.



Contact:

Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for more details and a chat or email

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 20-Oct-2021

Required:

Due to relocation we are looking for 2 fun loving,hardworking,enthusiastic players to join our team on TUTTI CORNET & 2ND TROMBONE. Rehearsals are in our own bandroom on wednesdays with the occasional extra when needed. great area piece whats not to like



Contact:

contact the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for more details and a chat or email

