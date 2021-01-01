1 to 2 of 2
Melton Band
Posted: 12-Nov-2021
Required:
SOPRANO CORNET PLAYER WANTED! We are an ambitious but friendly 3rd section band, who meet on Thursday evenings in Melton. If you are looking for a new band or looking to step into the limelight of the soprano cornet, please contact us.
Contact:
If you want a new challenge, or return to banding after the Covid break please get in touch by emailing
Melton Band
Posted: 7-Nov-2021
Required:
Melton band (based in the East Midlands) are looking to appoint a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to build on our recent promotion to the third section. We rehearse on Thursdays (7.30pm-9pm) and despite the pandemic boast a full complement of players.
Contact:
To request a copy of the job description and details of how to apply, please email or if you would like an informal chat about the role please call our chairman Steve Gardner 07535 101649 (CLOSING DATE 23 NOV)