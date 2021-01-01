                 

Positions Vacant

Melton Band

Posted: 12-Nov-2021

Required:
SOPRANO CORNET PLAYER WANTED! We are an ambitious but friendly 3rd section band, who meet on Thursday evenings in Melton. If you are looking for a new band or looking to step into the limelight of the soprano cornet, please contact us.

Contact:
If you want a new challenge, or return to banding after the Covid break please get in touch by emailing

  Map to bandroom   Melton Band

Melton Band

Posted: 7-Nov-2021

Required:
Melton band (based in the East Midlands) are looking to appoint a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to build on our recent promotion to the third section. We rehearse on Thursdays (7.30pm-9pm) and despite the pandemic boast a full complement of players.

Contact:
To request a copy of the job description and details of how to apply, please email or if you would like an informal chat about the role please call our chairman Steve Gardner 07535 101649 (CLOSING DATE 23 NOV)

  Map to bandroom   Melton Band
What's on

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Derwent Brass - A Night To Remember | Derwent Brass

Saturday 13 November • St. Peter's Church, Church Lane, Belper, Derbyshire DE56 1FD

Harlow Brass Band - Harlow Royal British Legion

Sunday 14 November • Harlow Playhouse . Playhouse Square . Harlow CM20 1LS

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band annual remembrance day parade

Sunday 14 November • Priory Park, Bodmin PL312AE

Glossop Old Band - GLOSSOP OLD BAND REMEMBRANCE CONCERT.

Sunday 14 November • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Vacancies

Pro Cards

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

