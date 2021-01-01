1 to 1 of 1
Syston Band
Posted: 22-Nov-2021
Required:
We are looking for a Principal Cornet player to join our friendly 4th section band. Whether you are a seasoned front row player or are after a new challenge we are looking for you. We are also looking for Front row Cornets, Trombones, and a Euphonium.
Contact:
Rehearsals at the Syston Conservative Club on Mondays from 7:30pm to 9.15pm. If you would like to join or get further information, please contact either Colin Jones our M.D. on 07538916024 or email us or come down on a Monday.