Derwent Brass
Posted: 26-Nov-2021
Required:
PRINCIPAL EEB BASS / TUBA | DERWENT BRASS | CHAMPIONSHIP SECTION | MIDLANDS. Derwent Brass - Derbyshire's Premier Brass Band - have a rare vacancy on Principal EEb Tuba. Recent winners of 'Most Entertaining Band' at Bolsover and Wychavon Brass Festivals.
Contact:
Operating from our own facility in Derbyshire we are a professional, progressive & friendly band under the baton of Music Director Jack Capstaff. Email our band manager (Chris Leonard) in confidence: or visit www.derwentbrass.com