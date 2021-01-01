Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Derwent Brass

Posted: 26-Nov-2021

Required:

PRINCIPAL EEB BASS / TUBA | DERWENT BRASS | CHAMPIONSHIP SECTION | MIDLANDS. Derwent Brass - Derbyshire's Premier Brass Band - have a rare vacancy on Principal EEb Tuba. Recent winners of 'Most Entertaining Band' at Bolsover and Wychavon Brass Festivals.



Contact:

Operating from our own facility in Derbyshire we are a professional, progressive & friendly band under the baton of Music Director Jack Capstaff. Email our band manager (Chris Leonard) in confidence: or visit www.derwentbrass.com