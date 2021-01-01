                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Lindley Band

Posted: 28-Nov-2021

Required:
CORNET and HORN PLAYERS required in our friendly First Section band which enjoys a balanced mix of concerts and contests. We are located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24. Post Code HD3 3JE. Rehearsals are Monday and Wednesday evenings 8.00 to 10.00pm.

Contact:
www.thelindleyband.net
You are invited to come for a blow at one of our rehearsals when you will be made very welcome by our inspirational MD Mike Golding. In the first instance please email our secretary:- or call 07958 227529

  Map to bandroom   Lindley Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Wind Ensemble

Friday 26 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

York Railway Institute Band - Richard Marshall

Friday 26 November • York St John University Chapel. York. North Yorkshire YO31 7EX

Bodmin Town Band - Switch on of Christmas lights, Mount Folly, Bodmin

Friday 26 November • Mount Folly, Bodmin PL312DQ

Contest: Swiss National Championships

Saturday 27 November • Stravinski Hall, Montreaux. Claude-Nobs 5, 1820 Montreaux, Switzerland 1820

Contest: Scottish Open 2021

Saturday 27 November • Mill Street, Perth

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Lindley Band

November 28 • CORNET and HORN PLAYERS required in our friendly First Section band which enjoys a balanced mix of concerts and contests. We are located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24. Post Code HD3 3JE. Rehearsals are Monday and Wednesday evenings 8.00 to 10.00pm.

Blidworth Welfare Band

November 28 • In preparation for the area contest we need a Bb Bass player to complete our line up! We rehearse in our own bandroom not far from M1 J27. We are a friendly Champion section midlands area band with a balanced program of concerts and contests.

Derwent Brass

November 26 • PRINCIPAL EEB BASS / TUBA | DERWENT BRASS | CHAMPIONSHIP SECTION | MIDLANDS. . Derwent Brass - Derbyshire's Premier Brass Band - have a rare vacancy on Principal EEb Tuba. Recent winners of 'Most Entertaining Band' at Bolsover and Wychavon Brass Festivals.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top