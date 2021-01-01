city of coventry brass December 1 • City of Coventry Brass have immediate vacancy for BBb bass player. Instrument available.We rehearse in Coventry on a Thursday evening

Glossop Old Band December 1 • GLOSSOP OLD BAND, 1st Section Midlands Area, are looking to recruit the following players with immediate effect. One experienced Front Row Cornet player, position negotiable. (Principal seat available to right applicant), Solo Trombone and Solo Baritone.

Staines Brass November 30 • Staines Brass 1st Section are looking for , Solo Euphonium player to join our ranks. Our rehearsal nights are Thursday 8pm and we are based The Lammas Park, Staines, TW18 4XZ

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards