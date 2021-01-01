1 to 1 of 1
city of coventry brass
Posted: 1-Dec-2021
Required:
City of Coventry Brass have immediate vacancy for BBb bass player. Instrument available.We rehearse in Coventry on a Thursday evening
Contact:
Contact. Phil Wroe at or 07831467378
