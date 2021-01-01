                 

Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 13-Dec-2021

Required:
HBB have a vacancy for a Musical Director. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who reach a good standard. We are asked to play at a variety of events throughout the year and have our own Spring & Christmas concerts. We rehearse on Thursdays, 8-10pm.

Contact:
New players are also very welcome. Trombones in particular.

Please contact us on

  Harlow Brass Band

