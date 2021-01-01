Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 13-Dec-2021

Required:

We are looking for CORNET(position negotiable) and 2ND TROMBONE PLAYERS to join us in the new year. Good but realistic book of concerts and concerts planned. With The Aeronaughts as our area test piece whats not to like.



Contact:

ring the MD on 07887717997 OR 01844 352291 for a chat and more details

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 21-Nov-2021

Required:

We are looking for CORNET (position negotiable) and 2nd TROMBONE players to complete our team going into the new year. Realistic schedule of concerts and contests planned. Rehearsals are on a wednesday in our own bandroom with extras when needed.



Contact:

ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details,or email

All enquiries in the strictest confidence.