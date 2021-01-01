Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

West Somerset Brass Band

Posted: 14-Dec-2021

Required:

We are looking to strengthen the cornet section and would be delighted to hear from cornet players of all abilities. Practices are normally held in Watchet on a Friday 7.30 - 9.30 although at the moment we are practicing away from home in a larger venue



Contact:

Please make contact via email westsomersetbrass @gmail.com or through our website. We do have a training band for all ages, which again is on Fridays 6.30 7.30. Used to play want to play have a go! Merry Christmas everybody