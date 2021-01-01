1 to 1 of 1
Shrewsbury Brass Band
Posted: 16-Dec-2021
From January 2022 Shrewsbury Brass Band are looking to recruit an experienced front row cornet player, BBb Bass player, and 2 percussionists. We rehearse on Tuesday evenings 7.30pm-9.30pm at Shropshire Music Service, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury.
From January 2022 the band will be under the directorship of Steve Pritchard-Jones.
Applications in the strictest confidence to ââ‚¬" or for an informal chat on 07834 855064.Map to bandroom Shrewsbury Brass Band