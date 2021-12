Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

BEDFORD TOWN BAND

Posted: 19-Dec-2021

Required:

Does your New Years Resolution include a New Band? If so we are waiting for your call. We have vacancies for Back Row, Horn, Bass Trombone and Bass players. Rehearsals are Tuesdays and Thursdays in Polhill Avenue Bedford.



Contact:

If you are interested in any of these vacancies please call Vikki, in confidence, on 07885 859538 or email her on to arrange to come down for a visit. Have a good Christmas and hope to see you in the New Year.