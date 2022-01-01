Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Cathays Brass

Posted: 2-Jan-2022

Required:

Kit player wanted for our friendly community band based in Cardiff! We rehearse in Cathays on Monday nights and enjoy a diverse events calendar, including an annual tour abroad. We have a strong social ethos and promote inclusivity in the band.



Contact:

If you are interested in joining us we'd love to hear from you. More information can be found on our website https:/­­/­­cathaysbrass.weebly.com/ or social media. Email your interest or any questions to .