Cathays Brass
Posted: 2-Jan-2022
Required:
Kit player wanted for our friendly community band based in Cardiff! We rehearse in Cathays on Monday nights and enjoy a diverse events calendar, including an annual tour abroad. We have a strong social ethos and promote inclusivity in the band.
Contact:
If you are interested in joining us we'd love to hear from you. More information can be found on our website https://cathaysbrass.weebly.com/ or social media. Email your interest or any questions to .