wantage silver band

Posted: 7-Jan-2022

Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC championship section) seek applications for the positions of Principal Cornet, 2nd Baritone and Solo Eb Bass. The band is looking for three first class musicians with prior experience in a championship or first section band.

Contact:
The start of 2022 will see the band perform a concert with Les Neish and contest performances at the L&SC Area and Grand Shield. If you're interested please email and we'll arrange a date for you to come to a rehearsal.

wantage silver band

Posted: 15-Dec-2021

Required:
Wantage Concert Brass, 2nd Section (Neil Brownless) are seeking competent percussionists to complete their lineup heading into the new year. The band were placed third at the national finals in Cheltenham and are looking to improve on this in 2022.

Contact:

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 7 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Saturday 8 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Sunday 9 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Regent Hall Concerts -

Friday 14 January • The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra. Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Pro Cards

Morgan Griffiths

Dip. Performance
Conductor, Peripatetic Music Teacher, Lower brass specialist

               

