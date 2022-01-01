Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

wantage silver band

Posted: 7-Jan-2022

Required:

Wantage Band (L&SC championship section) seek applications for the positions of Principal Cornet, 2nd Baritone and Solo Eb Bass. The band is looking for three first class musicians with prior experience in a championship or first section band.



Contact:

The start of 2022 will see the band perform a concert with Les Neish and contest performances at the L&SC Area and Grand Shield. If you're interested please email and we'll arrange a date for you to come to a rehearsal.

wantage silver band

Posted: 15-Dec-2021

Required:

Wantage Concert Brass, 2nd Section (Neil Brownless) are seeking competent percussionists to complete their lineup heading into the new year. The band were placed third at the national finals in Cheltenham and are looking to improve on this in 2022.



Contact:

