Tylorstown Band
Posted: 8-Jan-2022
Required:
We have a vacancy for a first-class cornet player, position negotiable, the band are currently in Championship Section and are looking forward to a busy 2022 including the Welsh Open, Welsh Regional Championships and the Spring Festival in Blackpool.
Contact:
Situated in the Rhondda Fach 30 minutes from Cardiff, we rehearse Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7.30 pm. If you are interested in joining us, please contact our Band Manager Kevin Jones on 07789501477 or email: