1 to 1 of 1
Regent Community Brass
Posted: 9-Jan-2022
Required:
Regent Community Brass have a few spare vacancies to fill, ready for the upcoming 3rd Section Regional Areas. These are: Soprano Cornet, Solo Cornet, 2nd Cornet x 2, 3rd Cornet, 2nd Horn, 2nd Trombone, Bb Bass
Contact:
We rehearse every Tuesday 8-10pm in East Finchley, London. If you're interested in joining a welcoming band which strikes a balance between contesting and entertaining concerts throughout the year, please send an email to !