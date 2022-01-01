                 

Regent Community Brass

Posted: 9-Jan-2022

Required:
Regent Community Brass have a few spare vacancies to fill, ready for the upcoming 3rd Section Regional Areas. These are: Soprano Cornet, Solo Cornet, 2nd Cornet x 2, 3rd Cornet, 2nd Horn, 2nd Trombone, Bb Bass

Contact:
We rehearse every Tuesday 8-10pm in East Finchley, London. If you're interested in joining a welcoming band which strikes a balance between contesting and entertaining concerts throughout the year, please send an email to !

  Regent Community Brass
