1 to 1 of 1
Syston Band
Posted: 9-Jan-2022
Required:
We are looking for a Principal Cornet player and Soprano Cornet player to join our friendly 4th section band to complete our line up for the area in March. We are also looking for Cornets, Trombones, and a Bb Bass
Contact:
Rehearsals at the Syston Conservative Club on Mondays from 7:30pm to 9.15pm. If you would like to join or get further information, please contact either Colin Jones our M.D. on 07538916024 , email us or come down on a Monday.