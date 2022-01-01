Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Syston Band

Posted: 9-Jan-2022

Required:

We are looking for a Principal Cornet player and Soprano Cornet player to join our friendly 4th section band to complete our line up for the area in March. We are also looking for Cornets, Trombones, and a Bb Bass



Contact:

Rehearsals at the Syston Conservative Club on Mondays from 7:30pm to 9.15pm. If you would like to join or get further information, please contact either Colin Jones our M.D. on 07538916024 , email us or come down on a Monday.