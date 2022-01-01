1 to 2 of 2
Mid-Rhondda Band
Posted: 12-Jan-2022
Required:
Mid-Rhondda Band (Second Section) has an Immediate vacancy for a kit player to complete our line up for the Welsh Regional Contest. Rehearsal on Thursday at 7.30pm at our Band Hall, Dunraven St. Tonypandy CF40 1AL
Contact:
Apply to Alan Gibbs 07596956117 or email
Mid-Rhondda Band
Posted: 17-Dec-2021
Required:
We have a vacancy for a percussion kit player. We have a full compliment of players apart from this one position. Are you interested in being the final piece of our band jigsaw??? Rehearsal on Thursday 7.30pm at the Band Hall, Dunraven St. Tonypandy, RCT
Contact:
Apply to Alan Gibbs 07596956117 or email
I look forward to hearing from you?