Severn Tunnel Band

Posted: 13-Jan-2022

Required:

Severn Tunnel Band are looking for a new conductor for 2022. We are a friendly and sociable 4th Section band and applicants should be able to demonstrate their ability to work with and enthuse players of all ages and abilities.



Contact:

Rehearsals are currently held from 7:30 9pm on Wednesdays at Portskewett Rec Hall, NP26 5TQ.

Applications to

