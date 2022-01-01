                 

Severn Tunnel Band

Posted: 13-Jan-2022

Required:
Severn Tunnel Band are looking for a new conductor for 2022. We are a friendly and sociable 4th Section band and applicants should be able to demonstrate their ability to work with and enthuse players of all ages and abilities.

Contact:
Rehearsals are currently held from 7:30 9pm on Wednesdays at Portskewett Rec Hall, NP26 5TQ.
Applications to

  Map to bandroom

