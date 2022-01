City of Hull Band January 14 • City of Hull Band seek to appoint a 1st class Principal Cornet and another Bb cornet to join an experienced team (position negotiable). Rehearsing Sunday / Wednesday at their bandroom by the Humber Bridge.

Severn Tunnel Band January 13 • Severn Tunnel Band are looking for a new conductor for 2022. We are a friendly and sociable 4th Section band and applicants should be able to demonstrate their ability to work with and enthuse players of all ages and abilities.

Mid-Rhondda Band January 12 • Mid-Rhondda Band (Second Section) has an Immediate vacancy for a kit player to complete our line up for the Welsh Regional Contest. Rehearsal on Thursday at 7.30pm at our Band Hall, Dunraven St. Tonypandy CF40 1AL

