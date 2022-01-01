Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Carlton Brass

Posted: 24-Jan-2022

Required:

Carlton Brass (Nottingham) are looking for a cornet player to complete our line-up. Just one, and you could prefer either the front or back row - we don't mind. We have a super band just now and would love that final player



Contact:

Apply in confidence to Steve Parker (07805 084084)

We rehearse on Mondays and Thursday from 19:30 until 21:30 at our own bandroom in Netherfield. Lifts can be arranged from most areas of Nottingham