Carlton Brass
Posted: 24-Jan-2022
Required:
Carlton Brass (Nottingham) are looking for a cornet player to complete our line-up. Just one, and you could prefer either the front or back row - we don't mind. We have a super band just now and would love that final player
Contact:
Apply in confidence to Steve Parker (07805 084084)
We rehearse on Mondays and Thursday from 19:30 until 21:30 at our own bandroom in Netherfield. Lifts can be arranged from most areas of NottinghamMap to bandroom Carlton Brass