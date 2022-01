Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Ellenbrook and Boothstown Brass Band

Posted: 27-Jan-2022

Required:

We are a friendly, light hearted hobby band with spaces available throughout. Our main wants are Drums, Bb Bass and a second Euphonium whilst rebuilding after the long lay-off.



Contact:

Apply to Huw Evans 07955 045565 or or pop in to a practice at the band room Monday or Wednesday 8:15 to 10pm Boothstown Village Hall, Vicars Hall Lane, Boothstown, M28 1JF. (Left-hand side door)