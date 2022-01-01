                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Rainford Band

Posted: 30-Jan-2022

Required:
We are on the hunt for a first class principal cornet player! This is a rare opportunity to join one of the North West's leading bands.

Contact:
Applications, in confidence, to the Band Manager, Julie Backhouse:

  Map to bandroom   Rainford Band

Rainford Band

Posted: 9-Jan-2022

Required:
We are on the hunt for a first class principal cornet player! This is a rare opportunity to join one of the North Westâ€™s leading bands.

Contact:
Applications, in confidence, to the Band Manager, Julie Backhouse:

07886 082839.

  Map to bandroom   Rainford Band
view all events »

What's on

Glossop Old Band - Silk Brass Band

Sunday 30 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - Gladstone Theatre

Sunday 30 January • Greendale Road, Birkenhead, Wirral CH62 4XB

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Salon Orchestra

Friday 4 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Glossop Old Band - Blackley Band

Sunday 6 February • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street. Glossop. SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - St George's Hall

Saturday 12 February • Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Corby Silver Band

January 30 • Corby Silver Band, located in North Northamptonshire, has a vacancy for SOPRANO CORNET to complete the band for the Areas contest in Corby on Sunday 6th March and future engagements throughout the year. An instrument is available for loan.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

January 30 • Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has vacancies on 3rd Cornet, 2nd Baritone and Bb Bass. Other players also welcome!.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

January 30 • Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks percussionists, both kit and tuned. Timps available!.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top