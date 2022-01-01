Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Rainford Band

Posted: 30-Jan-2022

Required:

We are on the hunt for a first class principal cornet player! This is a rare opportunity to join one of the North West's leading bands.



Contact:

Applications, in confidence, to the Band Manager, Julie Backhouse:



07886 082839.