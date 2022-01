Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 30-Jan-2022

Required:

Corby Silver Band, located in North Northamptonshire, has a vacancy for SOPRANO CORNET to complete the band for the Areas contest in Corby on Sunday 6th March and future engagements throughout the year. An instrument is available for loan.



Contact:

Please email for more information. Rehearsals take place at 8pm on Monday and Wednesday evenings at Corby Silver Band Club, Denford Road, Corby NN172QW not far from the A14