Golborne Brass February 3 • We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment. If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now!

Abertillery Town Band February 3 • Enquiries are required for the following player vacancies; 2nd trombone and 2nd baritone. The band rehearses on Wednesday evenings 7.30pm-9.30pm in Abertillery. The band are looking forward to competing again in the 2nd Section in March in Swansea.

Chadderton Band February 2 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band. Please come along for a blow and meet the players you are most welcome.

