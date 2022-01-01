1 to 1 of 1
Garforth Brass
Posted: 4-Feb-2022
Required:
Garforth Brass, a friendly 3rd section Band on the east side of Leeds is looking for cornet players to complete the line-up for concerts and contesting. We are currently preparing for the Yorkshire Area contest in Huddersfield where we hope to do well.
Contact:
Please contact our band manager, brass.co.uk , or 07985 212 207 in the first instance. Alternatively, please feel free to come along to our practice on Sunday evening at Garforth Methodist church on Church Lane from 6:15pm.