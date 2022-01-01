Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 5-Feb-2022

Required:

Following some exciting signings we have 1 piece of our area jigsaw to put in place. if you are a PERCUSSIONIST (KIT OR TUNED) we need you. rehearsals on a wed in our own bandroom so no setting up and down each rehearsal.



Contact:

ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for more details and a chat or email

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 23-Jan-2022

Required:

We are looking for hopefully full time PERCUSSIONIST AND CORNET PLAYERS but would also welcome short term assistance for up to the areas where we are playing the exciting Aeronauts in the 2nd section.Rehearsals are on Wednesdays with more as required.



Contact:

If you think you can help or would like to join us ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844352291 for a chat and more details or email