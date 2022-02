Ocean Brass February 9 • Ocean Brass are looking for an experienced cornet player to take on the principal seat. We rehearse on Thursday evenings, under the directorship of Andy Wareham, at Banister Park Bowls Club in Southampton.

Watford Band February 9 • Watford Band is looking for players. Do you play Bb Bass, 2nd Horn, 2nd Trombone or a Percussion? We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday usually 8 - 10, although at the moment 7.30 - 9. Our band room is in Bushey, Watford.

Watford Band February 9 • Watford band is a fourth section band, looking for percussionists for the area contest on March the 20th at Stevenage. If you are a tuned percussionist or kit player please contact us. Visit our website www.watfordband.org.uk to learn more about us.

