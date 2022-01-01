1 to 2 of 2
Golborne Brass
Posted: 14-Feb-2022
Required:
We are currently recruiting 2ND TROMBONE & Bb BASS but any players of any brass band instruments of any level are very welcome. We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment.
Contact:
If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now! You can contact us through our Facebook page or speak to our Band Manager Norma Tinsley on 07713560136
Golborne Brass
Posted: 3-Feb-2022
Required:
We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment. If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now!
Contact:
We are currently recruiting 2ND TROMBONE, CORNETS & BARITONE but any players of any brass band instruments of any level are very welcome. You can contact us through our Facebook page or speak to our Band Manager Norma Tinsley on 07713560136