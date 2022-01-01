                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Golborne Brass

Posted: 14-Feb-2022

Required:
We are currently recruiting 2ND TROMBONE & Bb BASS but any players of any brass band instruments of any level are very welcome. We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment.

Contact:
If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now! You can contact us through our Facebook page or speak to our Band Manager Norma Tinsley on 07713560136

  Map to bandroom   Golborne Brass

Golborne Brass

Posted: 3-Feb-2022

Required:
We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment. If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now!

Contact:
We are currently recruiting 2ND TROMBONE, CORNETS & BARITONE but any players of any brass band instruments of any level are very welcome. You can contact us through our Facebook page or speak to our Band Manager Norma Tinsley on 07713560136

  Map to bandroom   Golborne Brass
view all events »

What's on

Black Dyke Band - St George's Hall

Saturday 12 February • Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

Otley Brass Association - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 12 February • Fewston Church, Harrogate HG31SU

wantage silver band - Les Neish Tuba Artist

Saturday 12 February • The Beacon, Wantage OX12 9BX

Boarshurst Silver Band - Hepworth Band

Sunday 13 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. OL3 7EW

Glossop Old Band - Tintwistle Band.

Sunday 13 February • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Golborne Brass

February 14 • We are currently recruiting 2ND TROMBONE & Bb BASS but any players of any brass band instruments of any level are very welcome. We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment.

Corby Silver Band

February 10 • Musical Director Vacancy - Corby Silver Band are looking to appoint an experienced Musical Director. We are a 4th section band located in North Northamptonshire aiming to return to the 3rd section. Rehearsals Monday & Wednesday evenings at 8-10pm.

Ocean Brass

February 9 • Ocean Brass are looking for an experienced cornet player to take on the principal seat. We rehearse on Thursday evenings, under the directorship of Andy Wareham, at Banister Park Bowls Club in Southampton.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

John Ward


Conductor, Adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top