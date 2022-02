Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 20-Feb-2022

Required:

We require Bb Bass Eb Bass Trombone and Bass Trombone. We have a sensible mix of concerts and contests during the forthcoming year. We are in Warks on the Stratford Oxford road on the borders of Gliucestershire and Oxfordshire and are Secion 3 Midlands



Contact:

To apply please contact the band secretary on 01789289032 ot 07598971265. We rehearse in our newly refurbished bandroom on Wednesdays from 7.30 to 9.30 with extra rehearsals as required. Our extensive website carries full details of all forthcoming jobs