                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 20-Feb-2022

Required:
We require Bb Bass Eb Bass Trombone and Bass Trombone. We have a sensible mix of concerts and contests during the forthcoming year. We are in Warks on the Stratford Oxford road on the borders of Gliucestershire and Oxfordshire and are Secion 3 Midlands

Contact:
To apply please contact the band secretary on 01789289032 ot 07598971265. We rehearse in our newly refurbished bandroom on Wednesdays from 7.30 to 9.30 with extra rehearsals as required. Our extensive website carries full details of all forthcoming jobs

  Map to bandroom   Shipston Town Band
view all events »

What's on

Glossop Old Band - ADAMSON MILITARY BAND

Sunday 20 February • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 26 February • The Core Theatre, Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Black Dyke Band - Doncaster Minster

Saturday 26 February • Church Street, Doncaster, DN1 1RD

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Sunday 27 February • The Core Theatre, Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Glossop Old Band - Stretford Band

Sunday 27 February • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Shipston Town Band

February 20 • We require Bb Bass Eb Bass Trombone and Bass Trombone. We have a sensible mix of concerts and contests during the forthcoming year. We are in Warks on the Stratford Oxford road on the borders of Gliucestershire and Oxfordshire and are Secion 3 Midlands

Glossop Old Band

February 19 • Following the Midlands Area Contest, the band require to recruit a Principal Cornet, a Front row Cornet, Solo Trombone and Kit Percussionist.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

February 18 • The band requires a ** BARITONE / EUPHONIUM PLAYER ** for the London & Southern Counties Regional Contest on Sunday 20th March 2022. The band will be competing in the third section on Gordon Langford's 'Facets of Glass'.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Julian Bright


Conductor, Compere/MC, Cornet Soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top