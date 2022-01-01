1 to 2 of 2
The Shirley Band
Posted: 21-Feb-2022
Required:
The Shirley Band (Midlands First Section, Musical Director: Tom Stoneman) has a vacancy for a Soprano Cornet. We rehearse on Wednesday and Friday evenings in Hockley Heath, Solihull, within 5 minutes of J4 of the M42 and J16 of the M40.
Contact:
If you are interested, please contact Sally Middleton at
www.shirleyband.org.uk
The Shirley Band
Posted: 21-Feb-2022
Required:
The Shirley Band (Midlands First Section, Musical Director: Tom Stoneman) has a vacancy for a Percussionist. We rehearse on Wednesday and Friday evenings in Hockley Heath, Solihull, within 5 minutes of J4 of the M42 and J16 of the M40.
Contact:
If you are interested, please contact Sally Middleton at
www.shirleyband.org.uk