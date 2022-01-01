                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

The Shirley Band

Posted: 21-Feb-2022

Required:
The Shirley Band (Midlands First Section, Musical Director: Tom Stoneman) has a vacancy for a Soprano Cornet. We rehearse on Wednesday and Friday evenings in Hockley Heath, Solihull, within 5 minutes of J4 of the M42 and J16 of the M40.

Contact:
If you are interested, please contact Sally Middleton at
www.shirleyband.org.uk

  Map to bandroom   The Shirley Band

The Shirley Band

Posted: 21-Feb-2022

Required:
The Shirley Band (Midlands First Section, Musical Director: Tom Stoneman) has a vacancy for a Percussionist. We rehearse on Wednesday and Friday evenings in Hockley Heath, Solihull, within 5 minutes of J4 of the M42 and J16 of the M40.

Contact:
If you are interested, please contact Sally Middleton at
www.shirleyband.org.uk

  Map to bandroom   The Shirley Band
view all events »

What's on

Glossop Old Band - ADAMSON MILITARY BAND

Sunday 20 February • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 26 February • The Core Theatre, Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Black Dyke Band - Doncaster Minster

Saturday 26 February • Church Street, Doncaster, DN1 1RD

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Sunday 27 February • The Core Theatre, Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Glossop Old Band - Stretford Band

Sunday 27 February • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

The Shirley Band

February 21 • The Shirley Band (Midlands First Section, Musical Director: Tom Stoneman) has a vacancy for a Soprano Cornet. We rehearse on Wednesday and Friday evenings in Hockley Heath, Solihull, within 5 minutes of J4 of the M42 and J16 of the M40.

The Shirley Band

February 21 • The Shirley Band (Midlands First Section, Musical Director: Tom Stoneman) has a vacancy for a Percussionist. . We rehearse on Wednesday and Friday evenings in Hockley Heath, Solihull, within 5 minutes of J4 of the M42 and J16 of the M40.

Shipston Town Band

February 20 • We require Bb Bass Eb Bass Trombone and Bass Trombone. We have a sensible mix of concerts and contests during the forthcoming year. We are in Warks on the Stratford Oxford road on the borders of Gliucestershire and Oxfordshire and are Secion 3 Midlands

view all cards »

Pro Cards

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top