The Shirley Band

Posted: 21-Feb-2022

The Shirley Band (Midlands First Section, Musical Director: Tom Stoneman) has a vacancy for a Soprano Cornet. We rehearse on Wednesday and Friday evenings in Hockley Heath, Solihull, within 5 minutes of J4 of the M42 and J16 of the M40.



If you are interested, please contact Sally Middleton at

www.shirleyband.org.uk

The Shirley Band

Posted: 21-Feb-2022

The Shirley Band (Midlands First Section, Musical Director: Tom Stoneman) has a vacancy for a Percussionist. We rehearse on Wednesday and Friday evenings in Hockley Heath, Solihull, within 5 minutes of J4 of the M42 and J16 of the M40.



If you are interested, please contact Sally Middleton at

www.shirleyband.org.uk