                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 28-Feb-2022

Required:
Still time to help our over worked PERCUSSIONIST and join her for the areas. Maybe you are an experienced percussionist who can help for this as a one off project. Wednesday rehearsals in our own bandroom.

Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for more details and a chat or email

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 5-Feb-2022

Required:
Following some exciting signings we have 1 piece of our area jigsaw to put in place. if you are a PERCUSSIONIST (KIT OR TUNED) we need you. rehearsals on a wed in our own bandroom so no setting up and down each rehearsal.

Contact:
ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for more details and a chat or email

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 4 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 6 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 6 March • St Alfege Church,. Greenwich Church St, . London SE10 9BJ SE10 9BJ

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Sunday 6 March • The Core Theatre , Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Dobcross Silver Band

March 2 • Following our outstanding performance and subsequent qualification to the National Finals, we invite applications for the following.....Competent Eb BASS PLAYER, FRONT ROW CORNET PLAYER. Can you make a difference to this Hard Working, progressive band?

Glossop Old Band

March 1 • Following the Midlands Area Contest, the band require to recruit a Principal Cornet, a Front row Cornet, Solo Trombone and Kit Percussionist immediately. Rehearsals are held on Tuesday evening 8pm till 10pm at the Glossop Band Club. Everyone is welcome.

Chinnor Silver

February 28 • Still time to help our over worked PERCUSSIONIST and join her for the areas.. Maybe you are an experienced percussionist who can help for this as a one off project.. Wednesday rehearsals in our own bandroom.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top