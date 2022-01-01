Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 28-Feb-2022

Required:

Still time to help our over worked PERCUSSIONIST and join her for the areas. Maybe you are an experienced percussionist who can help for this as a one off project. Wednesday rehearsals in our own bandroom.



Contact:

Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for more details and a chat or email

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 5-Feb-2022

Required:

Following some exciting signings we have 1 piece of our area jigsaw to put in place. if you are a PERCUSSIONIST (KIT OR TUNED) we need you. rehearsals on a wed in our own bandroom so no setting up and down each rehearsal.



Contact:

ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for more details and a chat or email