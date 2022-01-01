1 to 2 of 2
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 28-Feb-2022
Required:
Still time to help our over worked PERCUSSIONIST and join her for the areas. Maybe you are an experienced percussionist who can help for this as a one off project. Wednesday rehearsals in our own bandroom.
Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for more details and a chat or email
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 5-Feb-2022
Required:
Following some exciting signings we have 1 piece of our area jigsaw to put in place. if you are a PERCUSSIONIST (KIT OR TUNED) we need you. rehearsals on a wed in our own bandroom so no setting up and down each rehearsal.
Contact:
ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for more details and a chat or email