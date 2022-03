Dobcross Silver Band March 2 • Following our outstanding performance and subsequent qualification to the National Finals, we invite applications for the following.....Competent Eb BASS PLAYER, FRONT ROW CORNET PLAYER. Can you make a difference to this Hard Working, progressive band?

Glossop Old Band March 1 • Following the Midlands Area Contest, the band require to recruit a Principal Cornet, a Front row Cornet, Solo Trombone and Kit Percussionist immediately. Rehearsals are held on Tuesday evening 8pm till 10pm at the Glossop Band Club. Everyone is welcome.

Chinnor Silver February 28 • Still time to help our over worked PERCUSSIONIST and join her for the areas.. Maybe you are an experienced percussionist who can help for this as a one off project.. Wednesday rehearsals in our own bandroom.

