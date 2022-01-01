Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 2-Mar-2022

Required:

Following our outstanding performance and subsequent qualification to the National Finals, we invite applications for the following.....Competent Eb BASS PLAYER, FRONT ROW CORNET PLAYER. Can you make a difference to this Hard Working, progressive band?



Contact:

If you can add value to this ambitious and dedicated band, please apply in confidence at the first instance to:

Jason M Smith (MD) — 07547707257 —

Brent Warren (Band Master) — 07809560774 —

