Bollington Brass Band March 5 • Front row cornet player (position negotiable) and a kit percussionist required to complete the band line up.. Rehearsing Thursday 8-10pm with a sensible contest and concert program. Based Nr Macclesfield and Stockport.

wantage silver band March 5 • Wantage Concert Brass (3rd place National Finals) are seeking a first class Solo Cornet to complete the team. If you would enjoy being part of a forward thinking organisation with their own rehearsal facilities we would love to hear from you.

Shipston Town Band March 3 • We require Bb Bass Eb Bass Trombone and Bass Trombone. We have a sensible mix of concerts and contests during the forthcoming year. We are in Warks on the Stratford Oxford road on the borders of Gliucestershire and Oxfordshire and are Section 3 Midlands

