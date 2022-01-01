1 to 2 of 2
Blidworth Welfare Band
Posted: 6-Mar-2022
Required:
Following a great result at the Midlands area 2022 and as Nottinghamshireâ€™s Premier Band we are looking for a **solo trombone player** to complete our line up! Join us for exciting times ahead with our new MD Alan Gifford.
Contact:
We rehearse in our own bandroom not far from M1 J27. If interested please contact Sarah Emblen (Band Manager) on 07591727602 or Karen Cretney (Secretary) on 07948394272
Blidworth Welfare Band
Posted: 6-Mar-2022
Required:
Following a great result at the Midlands area 2022 and as Nottinghamshireâ€™s Premier Band we are looking for a **Bb Bass player** to complete our line up! Join us for exciting times ahead with our new MD Alan Gifford.
Contact:
We rehearse in our own band room not far from M1 J27. If interested please contact Sarah Emblen (Band Manager) on 07591727602 or Karen Cretney (Secretary) on 07948394272