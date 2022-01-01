                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Blidworth Welfare Band

Posted: 6-Mar-2022

Required:
Following a great result at the Midlands area 2022 and as Nottinghamshireâ€™s Premier Band we are looking for a **solo trombone player** to complete our line up! Join us for exciting times ahead with our new MD Alan Gifford.

Contact:
We rehearse in our own bandroom not far from M1 J27. If interested please contact Sarah Emblen (Band Manager) on 07591727602 or Karen Cretney (Secretary) on 07948394272

  Map to bandroom   Blidworth Welfare Band

Blidworth Welfare Band

Posted: 6-Mar-2022

Required:
Following a great result at the Midlands area 2022 and as Nottinghamshireâ€™s Premier Band we are looking for a **Bb Bass player** to complete our line up! Join us for exciting times ahead with our new MD Alan Gifford.

Contact:
We rehearse in our own band room not far from M1 J27. If interested please contact Sarah Emblen (Band Manager) on 07591727602 or Karen Cretney (Secretary) on 07948394272

  Map to bandroom   Blidworth Welfare Band
view all events »

What's on

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 6 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Sunday 6 March • The Core Theatre , Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Glossop Old Band - GLOSSOP OLD BAND - AREA CONTEST PREVIEW

Sunday 6 March • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 6 March • St Alfege Church,. Greenwich Church St, . London SE10 9BJ SE10 9BJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

The Wigston Band

March 6 • The Wigston Band , friendly second section band based in Leicestershire, is looking for cornet players. We require any players to boost the ranks on the front and back rows. . www.wigstonbrassband.com

Great Barr Brass

March 6 • Great Barr Brass are a new band of 10 players enjoying local performances. We are keen to grow and are looking for Baritone horn and an Eb Bass players. We practice in North Birmingham at St Matthew's Church Hall B42 8RB on Tuesdays at 7.30pm..

Blidworth Welfare Band

March 6 • Following a great result at the Midlands area 2022 and as Nottinghamshireâ€™s Premier Band we are looking for a **solo trombone player** to complete our line up! Join us for exciting times ahead with our new MD Alan Gifford.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top