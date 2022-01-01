Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Arrow Valley Brass

Posted: 7-Mar-2022

Required:

We wish to recruit cornet players one Front Row and at least one Back Row. We are a Third Section band with a good range of bookings. Some contests. We are based in Inkberrow Worcs. with easy access from Redditch, Stratford on Avon etc.



Contact:

Main rehearsal Sunday am. we are happy to hear from those with experience or those wishing to develop. To discuss ring 01527852485 or contact www arrowvalleybrass.co .uk The band is making good progress with our MD Ashley Buxton.