                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Arrow Valley Brass

Posted: 7-Mar-2022

Required:
We wish to recruit cornet players one Front Row and at least one Back Row. We are a Third Section band with a good range of bookings. Some contests. We are based in Inkberrow Worcs. with easy access from Redditch, Stratford on Avon etc.

Contact:
Main rehearsal Sunday am. we are happy to hear from those with experience or those wishing to develop. To discuss ring 01527852485 or contact www arrowvalleybrass.co .uk The band is making good progress with our MD Ashley Buxton.

  Arrow Valley Brass
view all events »

What's on

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 6 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Sunday 6 March • The Core Theatre , Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Glossop Old Band - GLOSSOP OLD BAND - AREA CONTEST PREVIEW

Sunday 6 March • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 6 March • St Alfege Church,. Greenwich Church St, . London SE10 9BJ SE10 9BJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Garforth Brass

March 7 • Garforth Brass, a friendly 3rd section Band on the east side of Leeds is looking for a back row cornet player to complete the line-up for concerts and contesting.

Garforth Brass

March 7 • Garforth Brass, a friendly 3rd section Band on the east side of Leeds is looking for a solo cornet player to complete the line-up for concerts and contesting.

Arrow Valley Brass

March 7 • We wish to recruit cornet players one Front Row and at least one Back Row. We are a Third Section band with a good range of bookings. Some contests. We are based in Inkberrow Worcs. with easy access from Redditch, Stratford on Avon etc.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Jack Capstaff

Bmus (Hons)
Conductor | Composer

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top