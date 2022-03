Concert Brass Poynton March 8 • Concert Brass Poynton (between Stockport and Macclesfield) seek One EEb & One BBb Bass players. We are not a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsal. No Contesting: Approx 4 jobs per year: Rehearing Weds, 8.00 to 10.00pm.

Kippax Band March 8 • Kippax Band are now looking to recruit players for the following positions, Bb Bass, Solo Cornet and 2ndHorn.. We have consolidated our position in the 2nd section after promotion and look forward to the coming seasons concerts and contests.

Garforth Brass March 7 • Garforth Brass, a friendly 3rd section Band on the east side of Leeds is looking for a back row cornet player to complete the line-up for concerts and contesting.

