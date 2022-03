Lydney Band March 9 • Vacancies exist for a 1st TROMBONE and Bb BASS player. We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean. Rehearsal: Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucestershire

The Marple Band March 9 • Looking for a change of scene? The Marple Band are a friendly group of musicians who are looking for a Bb Bass, Front row cornet( depending on experience), 2nd Horn, Bass Trombone , Kit and Percussion to join our successful band. Currently in 1st Section.

Concert Brass Poynton March 8 • Concert Brass Poynton (between Stockport and Macclesfield) seek One EEb & One BBb Bass players. We are not a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsal. No Contesting: Approx 4 jobs per year: Rehearing Weds, 8.00 to 10.00pm.

