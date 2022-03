Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Newstead Brass

Posted: 14-Mar-2022

Required:

Newstead Brass, one of the Midland’s top six bands, seek a committed & enthusiastic front row CORNET player for our high performing and friendly band under the baton of brass band and cornet legend Jim Davies.



Contact:

Well attended twice weekly rehearsals (Weds & Sun) based in Kirkby in Ashfield near M1 J27 and J28.

Please contact Chair, Carrie (07803 623113) or Secretary, Mike (07914 529936) or mail