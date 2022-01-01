                 

Positions Vacant

Lindley Band

Posted: 26-Mar-2022

Required:
SOLO HORN player required to join our friendly team who enjoy a balance of engagements and contests led by our inspirational MD Mike Golding. We rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings, 8 to 10pm in our own bandroom which is 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24.

Contact:
In the first instance please apply in confidence to our Secretary Paul Harrison:
email:-
Mobile:- 07958 227529
www.thelindleyband.net

  Map to bandroom   Lindley Band

Lindley Band

Posted: 26-Mar-2022

Required:
2nd or 3rd CORNET player required to join our friendly team who enjoy a balance of engagements and contests led by our inspirational MD Mike Golding. We rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings, 8 to 10pm in our own bandroom which is 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24.

Contact:
In the first instance please apply in confidence to our Secretary Paul Harrison:
email:-
Mobile:- 07958 227529

  Map to bandroom   Lindley Band
