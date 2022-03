March 28 • We are seeking 2 Cornet players and a Bb Bass player to join us in time for an enjoyable season of Summer jobs whilst continuing to prepare for competing in the First Section in 2023.

March 28 • We're a thoroughly miserable second section band in Worcestershire. We don't really want anyone to join us, but, if you're passing and fancy having a go on the front row, I guess we'll be polite and let you come along. Join the band? Only if you must!