Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band
Posted: 28-Mar-2022
Required:
We're a thoroughly miserable second section band in Worcestershire. We don't really want anyone to join us, but, if you're passing and fancy having a go on the front row, I guess we'll be polite and let you come along. Join the band? Only if you must!
Contact:
Please contact our MD Colin Herbert who will dish the dirt about Avonbank!
We meet Wed at 7.30pm (extra rehearsals for contests etc). Summer and autumn programme up and running!
Colin Herbert: 07703789673 Email: