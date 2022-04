Lindley Band April 1 • SOLO HORN player required to join our friendly team who enjoy a balance of engagements and contests led by our inspirational MD Mike Golding. We rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings, 8 to 10pm in our own bandroom which is 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24.

Lindley Band April 1 • 2nd or 3rd CORNET player required to join our friendly team who enjoy a balance of engagements and contests led by our inspirational MD Mike Golding. We rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings, 8 to 10pm in our own bandroom which is 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24.

St Albans City Band April 1 • Wanted! A well-motivated musician to establish an adult Training Band in the city. To give individual and group tuition in a weekly 2-hour rehearsal; conduct concerts and put on recruitment events with our Junior band MD. £30 per contact hour.

