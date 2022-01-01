Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Lindley Band

Posted: 1-Apr-2022

Required:

SOLO HORN player required to join our friendly team who enjoy a balance of engagements and contests led by our inspirational MD Mike Golding. We rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings, 8 to 10pm in our own bandroom which is 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24.



Contact:

In the first instance please apply in confidence to our Secretary Paul Harrison:

email:-

Mobile:- 07958 227529

www.thelindleyband.net

Lindley Band

Posted: 1-Apr-2022

Required:

2nd or 3rd CORNET player required to join our friendly team who enjoy a balance of engagements and contests led by our inspirational MD Mike Golding. We rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings, 8 to 10pm in our own bandroom which is 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24.



Contact:

In the first instance please apply in confidence to our Secretary Paul Harrison:

email:-

Mobile:- 07958 227529

www.thelindleyband.net

