Lindley Band

Posted: 1-Apr-2022

Required:
SOLO HORN player required to join our friendly team who enjoy a balance of engagements and contests led by our inspirational MD Mike Golding. We rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings, 8 to 10pm in our own bandroom which is 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24.

Contact:
In the first instance please apply in confidence to our Secretary Paul Harrison:
email:-
Mobile:- 07958 227529
www.thelindleyband.net

Lindley Band

Posted: 1-Apr-2022

Required:
2nd or 3rd CORNET player required to join our friendly team who enjoy a balance of engagements and contests led by our inspirational MD Mike Golding. We rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings, 8 to 10pm in our own bandroom which is 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24.

Contact:
In the first instance please apply in confidence to our Secretary Paul Harrison:
email:-
Mobile:- 07958 227529
www.thelindleyband.net

What's on

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 2 April • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Pressburg, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Sunday 3 April • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Pressburg, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Glossop Old Band - Middleton Band

Sunday 3 April • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Boarshurst Silver Band -

Sunday 3 April • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Black Dyke Band - Bury Parish Church

Thursday 7 April • The Rock, Bury. BL9 0LA

