Uppermill Band April 3 • UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect. have vacancies for a CORNET PLAYER (position negotiable) and EEb /BBb BASS PLAYER. We are looking for players who demonstrate musicality, technical ability and are willing to share our hardworking ethos as part of TEAM UPPERMILL

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band April 3 • Require cornets, trombone and percussion (kit). The band has a sensible programme of concerts and new recruits will be welcome to join in the band team at the Rotary Dragon Boat event on 9th July.. Rehearsals are Monday & Thursday 7:45-9:30 in Wakefield

Ibstock Brick Brass April 2 • Ibstock Brick Brass are based in Coalville and are looking for a trombone player to join the line up for a summer of concerts - position negiotable. Ibstock rehearsal on Monday and Thursday's at their band hall.

