Chinnor Silver

Posted: 4-Apr-2022

Required:

We are looking to strengthen the band and invite applications from CORNET AND PERCUSSION players. The cornet position is negotiable & percussionist can be kit or tuned ideally both. Good but realistic mix of concerts and contests planned



Contact:

Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details or you can email .

you would be welcome to come along to the bandroom on a wednesday for a trial blow.

if you subscribe to WOB you can listen to our area effort