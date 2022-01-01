1 to 1 of 1
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 4-Apr-2022
Required:
We are looking to strengthen the band and invite applications from CORNET AND PERCUSSION players. The cornet position is negotiable & percussionist can be kit or tuned ideally both. Good but realistic mix of concerts and contests planned
Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details or you can email .
you would be welcome to come along to the bandroom on a wednesday for a trial blow.
if you subscribe to WOB you can listen to our area effort